Slight fall in Covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove as more vaccinations sessions are held across the city

The vaccine ambulance at Brighton's Open Market this week

The latest available data shows that, in the seven days up to August 14, there were 1,308 new cases confirmed in Brighton and Hove – which is slightly lower than the 1,375 cases recorded during the previous week.

This is equivalent to a weekly rate of 448 cases per 100,000 people – which is higher than the average area in England, which has a rate of 288.

The latest figures also show that, as of August 17, 74 per cent of adults have had the first dose of the vaccine, while 61 per cent have had the second dose.

The vaccine ambulance will be at The Open Market for the next two Tuesdays

The council warned that coronavirus was still a serious health risk and urged people to stay cautious to help protect themselves and others.

Since Monday, fully vaccinated people no longer have to self-isolate if they are close contacts of people testing positive for Covid-19. People should get a PCR test as soon as possible, but they do not need to self-isolate while they wait for a result.

However, if you have symptoms, you should stay at home until you receive the results, according to the new guidance.

Walk-in for vaccine every day of the week in Brighton and Hove

More vaccination sessions are being held across Brighton and Hove as the NHS calls on the remaining people who have not yet been vaccinated to come forward.

This week, a vaccination ambulance was stationed at The Open Market in London Road, Brighton. It will be there on Tuesday, August 24 and 31 from 10.30am until 2.30pm offering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Residents may also have seen new signs appear on the former TopShop unit at Churchill Square.

There are plans to turn the former retail space, which has been unoccupied for several months, into a walk-in vaccination centre .

Across Sussex, more than one million people have now had their second COVID-19 vaccination and have the highest level of protection against the virus.

This means that, according to the most recent government guidance, that they no longer need to self-isolate if they come into close contact with someone who has the virus.

However, as cases of COVID-19 are still higher than average in Brighton and Hove, the NHS is calling on the remaining people who are not yet vaccinated, or have yet to get their second dose, to now come forward to prevent further spread.

Vaccination sessions are being held every day of the week and over the weekends.

Drop in sessions for first and second doses for all adults are taking place in Brighton at the following locations:

Friday, August 20:

– 8.30am to 7pm – The Brighton Centre. Moderna.

– 9am to 2pm and 2.30pm to 7pm – Brighton Racecourse. Pfizer

– 10.30am to 2.30pm – St Peters Church, York Place. Pfizer

Saturday, August 21:

– 8.30am to 7pm – The Brighton Centre. Moderna.

– 10.30am to 4pm – Hove Lawns. Pfizer

Sunday, August 22:

– 8.30am to 7pm – The Brighton Centre. Moderna.

– 10.30 to 2.30pm – Brunswick Square, Western Road, Hove. AstraZeneca

– 10.30am to 4pm – Hove Lawns. Pfizer