‘Small drop’ in the number of new Covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove

Victoria Medical Centre (VMC) Vaccination Clinic inside The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Covid Vaccine SUS-210901-143734001

The number of confirmed new cases in Brighton and Hove is fewer than the previous week.

This afternoon (January 13) the latest figures show that in the seven days up to 7 January (based on data published on 12 January) there were 4,170 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Brighton & Hove.

This is down 7.3 per cent on the previous seven days and equivalent to a weekly rate of 1429.4 per 100,000 residents, which is higher than the South East rate but lower than the rate for England.

Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health at Brighton & Hove City Council said: “This week’s data shows a small drop in cases but these are still extremely high numbers and Covid is still spreading quickly across the city and throughout the country.

“We need to be vigilant about testing and following the guidance to make sure we keep ourselves and others safe.

“With a number of recent changes to testing and isolation guidance it can be difficult to know what advice to folow.

“We should all be taking lateral flow tests whenever we’re meeting others or going to places that are busy or poorly ventilated.

“We should be recording both positive and negative results. This way you will receive the right guidance for you to follow from NHS Test and Trace. It also helps us to track the spread of the virus within the city.

“For anyone that has any Covid symptoms, you should still book or order a PCR test and isolate immediately. When you receive your results you’ll be given advice about what to do next.