The vaccination bus will be in the Tesco car park in Church Road, Hove, on Wednesday, May 26, from 11am until 4pm.

Residents aged 32 and over, those with long-term health conditions and unpaid carers can attend the vaccination bus by appointment. There will also be a limited number of drop-in appointments available at the bus, which is staffed by nurses and volunteers.

The bus and an ambulance have visited various locations in the city as part of the No one's safe until we're all safe campaign being run by the NHS and Brighton and Hove City Council.

The vaccination bus, pictured in Peachaven, will be in Hove this week

Dr Elizabeth Gill, chief medical Officer for Sussex, said: “This will help to make sure everyone in the city can access the COIVD-19 vaccine, and we are to listening to our communities and finding real solutions to any barriers they may face.

“We are committed to supporting everyone across our communities to have their vaccination and that is why we launched the ‘No one’s safe until we’re all safe’ campaign for Brighton and Hove with the city council.

“The campaign includes outreach services like these community vaccination sessions, along with extensive work with communities to support the diverse communities in the city to understand any barriers to them receiving it.”

The campaign has seen mobile vaccination busses and an ambulance at various locations in the city including St Peter’s Church, Brunswick Square and Peacehaven’s Meridian shopping centre.

The bus, which was set up in partnership with Brighton and Hove Buses, HERE, a non-profit healthcare organisation providing NHS services in the area, and Brighton and Hove NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, has been touring Brighton and Hove areas in a bid to make it as easy as possible for residents to get vaccinated.