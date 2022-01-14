Walk-in Covid-19 vaccines available again at Churchill Square

Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Churchill Square (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-211028-111505001

The Churchill Square vaccination service in Brighton’ has resumed its walk-in vaccination service.

The centre, which is run by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, has been been providing first, second and booster vaccinations, and is now able to offer walk in vaccinations as well as booked appointments.

Anyone aged 16 and over can now get a first, second or booster vaccination at Churchill Square between 8:30am and 7.30pm every day without the need for a booked appointment.

Apointments are still available on the national booking service.

The Trust says 76 per cent of Brighton’s eligible population have now received their booster vaccination but thousands are still yet to come forward for a first or second dose.

There are also additional walk in sessions at the following times and venues: today (Friday 14 January) 11:00-16:00 – Outside The Barry Building, Royal Sussex County Hospital, Eastern Rd, Brighton BN2 5BE, 10.30-14.30 – St Peter’s Church, York Place, Brighton, BN1 4GU, and 9.30-13.30 – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ.

Saturday 15 January: 09.30-13.30 / 14:30-18:30 – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ, 11:00-16:00 – Outside The Barry Building, Royal Sussex County Hospital, Eastern Rd, Brighton BN2 5BE.

Sunday 16 January: 09.30-13.30 / 14:30 – 18:30 – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ, 10.30-14.30 – St Georges Hall, 140 Newick Road, Moulsecoomb, Brighton, BN1 9JG, 11:00-16:00 – Outside The Barry Building, Royal Sussex County Hospital, Eastern Rd, Brighton BN2 5BE.

Tuesday 18 January: 9.30-13.30 – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ, 11:00-16:00 – Outside The Barry Building, Royal Sussex County Hospital, Eastern Rd, Brighton BN2 5BE.

Wednesday 19 January: 10.00-14.00 – St Cuthmans Church, Whitehawk Way, Whitehawk, Brighton, BN2 5HE.

Thursday 20 January: 11.00-16.00 – The Meridian Centre, Sutton Avenue, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB, 14.30-18.30 – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ.