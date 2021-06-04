‘Walk in slots’ for Covid-19 jab in Brighton and Hove this weekend

Your Brighton Indy newspaper is back and is on sale in newsagents today (June 4) and then every Friday for just £1. Jam-packed with news, features, columns, sport and much more. Please buy a copy of your bigger, better, and brighter Brighton Indy today!

A mobile Covid-19 vaccination centre will be up and running for two sessions in Brighton and Hove this weekend.

On Saturday the double decker bus and an ambulance will set up outside St Peter’s Church from 10.30am - 2.30pm, and the same time at Brunswick Square on Sunday.

A vaccination session at St Peter's Church last month SUS-210406-153553001

Those over the age of 30 or who will turn 30 before 1 July 2021, those who have a serious long-term health issue and unpaid carers can't get to an appointment at their local community vaccination site.

A spokesperson for the NHS Trust organising the jabs said: “Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is easy, just bring one form of ID (photo ID not required) and your NHS number, if you know it.

“Bookings can be made by calling 0300 303 8060 or walk in slots are available.”