Where to get a vaccine booster jab in Brighton and Hove in the next five days

The NHS in Brighton and Hove is continuing to urging people to get their COVID-19 booster vaccination.

In Brighton and Hove, more than 500,000 vaccinations have been given, including first, second and booster vaccines, and more than 107,000 people have received their booster vaccination,

A spokesperson for NHS Brighton and Hove said: “Experts are clear that two doses does not give the protection we need from the new strain so everyone eligible should get boosted now and enjoy a Jabby New Year.

“There are appointments and walk in slots available before January 1 and getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your friends as we head in to 2022, whether it be a first, second or booster dose.”

In addition to booking appointments at the Churchill Square Vaccination Centre (formerly Top Shop) and Brighton Racecourse, residents can also book a jab at some city pharmacies.

NHS Brighton has also confirmed walk-in jabs will be available at the following sites: Thursday (December 3): Brunswick Square, Hove 10:30 – 14:30, Friday (New Year’s Eve, December 31): St Peter’s Church, Brighton 10:30 – 14:30, Sunday (January 2) Asda superstore, Brighton Marina, 11.00-16.00, and St Mary Magdalen Church Hall, Selham Drive, Coldean, from 09.30-18.00, and on Monday (January 3): St Mary Magdalen Church Hall, Selham Drive, Coldean, from 09.30-18.00, and Sussex Education Centre, Mill View Hospital, Nevill Avenue, Hove, from 09.00-16.30

Churchill square vaccination centre is open from 08:30 – 19:00 every day – appointment only - book via national booking system www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119

Brighton Racecourse – book via national booking system www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119. Or you can book directly with the service by calling 0300 303 8060