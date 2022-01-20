Where to get a walk-in Covid-19 vaccine in Brighton and Hove this weekend – January 21, 22, 23

The Covid-19 vaccination programme in Sussex said its teams are working hard to push vaccinations and bring the vaccine to the centre of communities this week.

The vaccination centre at Churchill Square shopping centre has now resumed walk-in vaccines with anyone aged 16 and over able to get first, second or booster vaccinations between 8:30am and 7.30pm every day without the need for a booked appointment.

People can get a walk-in vaccine at Brighton racecourse between 9.30am and 1.30pm on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Tomorrow (Friday, January 21) there will also be walk-in vaccination sessions at the following times and locations:

9am-5pm – Coldean Pharmacy, 16 Beatty Avenue, Brighton, BN1 9ED.

10.30am-2.30pm – St Anne’s Day Centre, Somerset House car park, 61 St James Street, Kemptown, Brighton, BN2 1PR.

9.30am-1.30pm – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ.

10.30-2.30pm – St Peter’s Church, York Place, Brighton, BN1 4GU.

On Saturday, January 22, the sessions will be at:

9.30am-1.30pm – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ

8am-6pm – Coldean Pharmacy, 16 Beatty Avenue, Brighton, BN1 9ED.

1.30pm-5pm – A mobile unit will be at main entrance of Whitehawk FC, TerraPura Ground, East Brighton Park, Wilson Avenue, Brighton BN2 5TS.

Whitehawk FC have teamed up with the local NHS to offer vaccinations to any supporters who still need a vaccination when they take on Chichester City.

A spokesperson from the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Sussex, said: “Everyone can grab a jab on Saturday and vaccinations are not limited to Whitehawk supporters, but local residents and away fans are also invited to drop by to receive a jab if they still need one."

There are also walk-in sessions on Sunday, January 23 at:

9.30am-1.30pm – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ