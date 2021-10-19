Where to get your Covid-19 booster vaccination in Brighton as NHS warns of a 'challenging winter'

Only a third of the eligible population in Sussex have received their COVID-19 booster vaccination, according to the Sussex Covid-19 Vaccination programme.

A spokesman said: "So far, vaccination teams have administered 94,000 booster jabs to the community in Sussex, but the number of people who are currently eligible for the additional protection is much higher. NHS leaders are encouraging people to come forward as soon as possible to benefit from the extra dose ahead what is expected to be a challenging winter for NHS services."

People who are at greater risk from the virus, including people aged over 50, health and social care workers, those with underlying health conditions and carers are eligible for the booster. To receive a booster, you need to be in one of the eligible groups and it must be six months (182 days) from your second vaccination.

People can get the Covid booster jab in Tesco car park in Hove on Wednesday, October 20

People can book their booster appointment via the NHS booking site after being invited by their GP or local vaccination service, or in Brighton, there are several walk-in sessions available as follows:

Everyday at the former Top Shop store, Churchill Square, BN1 2RG, from 8.30am to 7pm

Wednesday, October 20, at Tesco Superstore, Church Road, Hove, BN3 2DL between 11am and 4pm.

Friday, October 22, at St Peters Church, York Place, Brighton, BN1 4GU, from 10.30am until 2.30pm.

The vaccination centre in the former Top Shop at Churchill Square shopping centre is open daily for walk-ins

Saturday, October 23, at St Anne’s Centre, 61 St James’s Street, Kemptown, Brighton, BN2 1PR, from 10.30am until 2.30pm.

Sunday, October 24, at the Old Boat Community Centre, 172 Carden Hill, Brighton, BN1 8GN, between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

For the walk-in sessions there is no need to book an appointment, you can simply turn up. No NHS number or ID is required for the general public but it does speed things up if you do have your NHS number with you. Health and care workforce are asked to show ID.

Amy Galea, senior responsible officer for the COVID-19 and Influenza Programme said: "We are calling for everyone who is eligible to come and top up their protection as soon as they become eligible. If it has been six months since your second vaccination, your immunity will be beginning to drop, so it is vital to receive a booster vaccination to maintain the best possible protection and prevent serious illness.

“Our teams of vaccinators and volunteers are ready to administer vital boosters to help you maintain immunity ahead of winter. If you’ve been invited but haven’t gotten around to booking your booster yet, don’t delay, book online or attend a drop in session as soon as possible. And as soon as you become eligible, make your plans to have your booster vaccine.”

Sussex residents who have no means to get to their COVID-19 vaccination appointment are able to book a free return journey to help them attend. To book free travel, book your vaccination appointment or have confirmed plans to attend a walk-in session first, then call 01444 275 008 to speak to a travel coordinator.

The booking service is available between 10am and 1pm and from 2pm to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Vaccination centres in Sussex are continuing to administer first and second dose vaccinations to anyone over 16 who still needs one as part of the ‘evergreen’ offer, which means it’s never too late to get protected.