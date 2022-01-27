Where to get your Covid-19 vaccinations in Brighton and Hove – walk-in sessions available every day

Covid vaccination walk-in sessions are available at various locations across Brighton and Hove over the next week.

First, second and booster doses are available every day at Churchill Square (former Topshop store) from 8.30am until 7pm and at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Barry Building, Eastern Road, Brighton, from 10am until 4pm (until February 3).

The Sussex COVID-19 vaccination programme has also organised walk-in sessions over the coming days at the following places:

Walk-in appointments are available every day at Churchill Square, including for 12 to 15-year-olds if accompanied by a parent or carer

Friday, January 28

9.30am–1.30pm Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ

10.30am–2.30pm St Peter’s Church, York Place, Brighton, BN1 4GU

Saturday, January 29

9.30am–1.30pm Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ

10.30am–2.30pm The Bevy, 50 Hillside, Moulsecoomb, Brighton, BN2 4TF

Sunday, January 30

10.30am–2.30pm Asda superstore, Marina Square, Brighton Marina, Brighton, BN2 5UT

Monday, January 31

10.30am–2.30pm Bristol Estate Community Room, 146a Donald Hall Road, Bristol Estate, Brighton, BN2 5DJ

Tuesday, February 1

11am–4pm Newhaven Youth Centre, Denton Island, BN9 9BA

Wednesday, February 2

10.30am–2.30pm Tesco Hove, BN3 2DL

Quiet session on Saturday, January 29.

For people with a Learning Disability who would benefit from a quiet space and more time to get their COVID-19 vaccination, call 0300 303 8060 to book a place at a special session on Saturday at the Brighthelm Centre in Brighton.

Vaccines for people aged 12 to 15 and free parking

The Sussex COVID-19 vaccination programme said young people aged 12 to 15 attending with their parent or carer can get their first and second vaccinations at Churchill Square vaccination centre, as well as through their school.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling 119. Dedicated times are available daily after school and 8am-4pm on weekends. Walk-ins are also available at any time at Churchill Square if the 12-15 year old is accompanied by a parent or carer to give their consent.

One hour free parking is available for anyone getting a vaccine at Churchill Square. To claim the free hour, people should use the orange car park on Regency Road East. People should take a ticket and then provide proof of your vaccination appointment to the security officer, who will validate your ticket.

There is also free parking at Brighton Racecourse.

A free transport service is available to help people who do not have the means to travel to their vaccination appointment and need help to get there and back. To book, phone 01444 275 008 from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

It's not too late

Councillor Sue Shanks, chair of the Health & Wellbeing Board said: “Getting vaccinated is the best way of keeping ourselves and our family and friends safe from getting severely ill with Covid. However, finding the time to get vaccinated isn’t always as simple as it sounds.

“If you haven’t had a Covid vaccine yet, it’s not too late. And if you’re due your second or booster dose, please get it as soon as you are eligible so you have the highest level of protection.

“If you were put off by hearing about queues and busy clinics before Christmas, please know that there’s now plenty of walks-ins or slots to book, so you shouldn’t have to wait very long.