Council and NHS leaders in Brighton and Hove have ramped up the city's vaccination and testing programme in a bid to bring the number of cases down.

On Monday (July 12), the Department of Health confirmed it was offering further support to the city following a significant rise locally in COVID-19 case numbers.

In the seven days up to July 9, the council said Brighton and Hove had 1,270 confirmed new Covid-19 cases, which is a 4 per cent increase on the previous week and equivalent to a weekly rate of 436.6 per 100,000 residents. That’s higher than the South East rate of 242.1 per 100,000 and the England rate of 341.5 per 100,000.

The drop-in PCR testing by the Peace Statue

The percentage of vaccinations given in the south east are 81.2 per cent first dose and 62.2 per cent have had the second dose.

However, of Brighton and Hove’s total population, 21 per cent (61,400 people) are aged 19 to 28 compared to only 12 per cent in the South East, with the younger age groups only recently becoming eligible for the vaccine.

As part of the push to get more people vaccinated, extra walk-in clinics have been set up which do not require an appointment. See the locations and times below.

Two new symptom free drop-in PCR mobile testing units are also open daily, one at the Peace Statue on Hove seafront (open from noon until 7pm) and one in Jubilee Square, in front of Jubilee Library (open 10am-5pm Mon-Sat and 11am-5pm on Sundays).

The council is urging all 18-29 year olds to take a symptom free PCR test at one of the new testing sites to help detect more Covid cases and minimise the risk of transmission.

The vaccination walk-in appointments are in addition to booked appointments made through the national booking system or through your GP led vaccination service.

People can attend these without an appointment. Just take one form of ID (photo ID not required) and your NHS number, if you know it.

To go along for your 2nd dose, it must have been 8 weeks since your 1st.

The walk-in sessions and which vaccine is available are as follows. More may be added.

Friday, July 16 July:

08.30-19.00 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses, Moderna

9.00-13.30 – Racecourse, Brighton

For all adults, 1st doses only, Pfizer

10.30-14.30 – St Peter’s Church, Brighton

For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses, Pfizer

Saturday, July 17:

9.00-13.30 and 14.30-18.30 – Racecourse, Brighton

For all adults, 1st doses only, Pfizer

11.00-18.00 – Hove Lawns, Hove

For all adults, 1st and 2nd doses, Pfizer

Sunday, July 18:

9.00-13.30 – Racecourse, Brighton

For all adults, 2nd doses only, AstraZeneca

14.30-18.30 – Racecourse, Brighton

For all adults, 1st doses only, Pfizer

10.30-14.30 – Hove Lawns, Hove