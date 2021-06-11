Hospice staff joined in the fun and had fish and chips

To mark National Fish and Chip Day last Friday, the Hove-based hospice launched its first Chip in for Martlets campaign.

As well as encouraging individuals to ‘chip in’, the hospice had 11 fish and chip shops lending their support with collection tins and window displays. Many also pledged to donate some of their profits during Fish and Chip Day to the campaign.

Martlets ambassador Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim also took part and was serving fish and chips from the Big Beach Café at Hove Lagoon on the day. A total of £1,726 was raised for the campaign.

It was the first Chip in for Martlets fundraiser and staff were happy to take part and tuck into a tasty lunch

Claire Kidd, head of Martlets fundraising, said: “We really hope that people enjoyed our first Chip in For Martlets this National Fish and Chip Day. It was fantastic to see people getting involved across our community and to have a chance to reconnect after such a long period without our usual fundraising events. We are so grateful to the fish and chip shops that got involved and to see photos of happy people eating their fish and chips and of course generously donating to support Martlets.

“Thank you to everyone who chipped in!”

The 11 fish and chips shops that took part were: Athena B, Station Road, Portslade; Bardsley’s Fish and Chips, Baker Street, Brighton; Big Beach Café, Hove Lagoon; Eddie’s Fish and Chips, Boundary Road, Hove; Fillets Fish and Chips, Lewes Road, Brighton; Hove Fish Bar, Hangleton Way, Hove; Kemptown Chippy, St Georges Road, Brighton; Little Jack Fullers, St James Street, Brighton; Newhaven Fish Bar, South Road, Newhaven; Sea Breeze, Southover Street, Brighton; and Woodingdean Fish Bar, Warren Way, Brighton.

Martlets ambassador Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim took part in the campaign and served fish and chips from The Big Beach Café at Hove Lagoon