Hove hairdresser offers complimentary cuts to a loneliness charity’s befriending scheme

A Hove salon owner is offering a month of complimentary appointments to those in need of some company.

Samuel Chapman, whose salon is based in Georger Street, has opened his doors to loneliness charity Together Co.

The charity, which is also based in Hove, supports people who are lonely by making connections and changing lives for the better.

Samuel Chapman

Throughout February, Samuel Chapman will be offering complimentary appointments to the Together Co Befriending scheme members who are looking for a pick-me-up.

Every Monday and Tuesday, members will be able to receive a complimentary cut and blow dry, along with a cup of tea and a chat.

Samuel said: “We are delighted to be working with Together Co. It feels amazing to be able to offer those who feel lonely a safe place to come and chat and have a fresh haircut. A trip to the hairdressers can be like visiting a friend and we are so excited to meet lots of new friends through Together Co.”

Together Co’s Befriending scheme creates valuable friendships and improves confidence and self-esteem.

Samuel Chapman Salon