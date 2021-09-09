I am abseiling 450ft from Brighton's i360 tower with my super nan Brenda, 79

Ellis and her nan Brenda will abseil from the i360 to raise money for Martlets

A daring nan and grand-daughter duo are getting ready to battle the nerves and complete the i360 iDrop challenge.

Brenda Avery, 79, and Ellis Mills are taking on the 450ft night-time drop from the British Airways i360 next Thursday, September 16.

They will be raising money for the Hove-based Martlets Hospice which cared for Brenda’s daughter and Ellis’ mum, Karen, and supported the family after she died in November 2018.

Brenda and Ellis are pleased to be taking on the iDrop challenge together.

Ellis said: “My nan is an inspiration to everyone the way she takes on a challenge and I am so proud of her for doing this with me.

“I know I’ll also be very grateful for her support, as even if I get nervous she’ll make sure go through with it and make me step backwards off that platform!

“We are doing this to raise funds for Martlets as they looked after mum so well, giving us incredible care at a very difficult time and continuing to support us as a family.”

Brenda said: “I like to think that you are never too old to try something new although this is certainly a bit nerve-wracking.

“It is wonderful to know that I have Ellis at my side and there will friends and family below to support us and cheer us on.

“My great grandchildren will be there and I hope they will see that whatever happens in life you can always do something positive to help others and give back no matter what age you are.”

The iDrop is the first in-person fundraising event Marlets has been able to hold for some time due to the pandemic. All care provided by Martlets is free for local people and their families living with the effects of terminal illness.

Martlets receives only a third of its funding from the NHS and relies on the generosity of the local community and fundraisers like Ellis and Brenda to continue to provide life-changing hospice care.