Join an illuminated night-time 10k in Brighton this week for Cancer Research UK

Brighton is one of 18 locations across the UK selected to host the Shine Night Walk series in 2021, in partnership with online fundraising platform Omaze.

The Shine10k starts at Hove Lawns at 7.45pm on Friday (August 20) and the fun and inspirational parade of light will pass all the seafront landmarks including the West Pier, the British Airways i360 and Brighton Bandstand as well as city centre sights including the Theatre Royal, the Dome and the Royal Pavilion.

Participants can raise funds for the area of life-saving research closest to their hearts, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia. Or they can simply support Cancer Research UK’s overall work as the charity fights back from the impact of the pandemic.

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Sussex, said: “We’re really pleased to bring Cancer Research UK’s Shine Night Walk to Brighton for the first time.

“One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. But, all of us can support the research that will beat it. We hope the good people of Brighton and Hove and all corners of Sussex will get behind this special event and make it a night to remember.

"This is no ordinary night out - it’s a night to join together for the millions of people affected by cancer. It’s a night to celebrate, feel proud and light up the city streets. And it’s a night to raise

money for life-saving research and bring hope to people affected by the disease.”

Participants can complete the course at their own speed and will set off in small, socially distanced groups.

People can also show their support by volunteering on the night or visiting the event’s online shop to buy kit including a hoodie and glow sticks, as well as glow face paint sticks and flashing tiaras.

If any Shine Night Walk events are cancelled, supporters will be entitled to a refund of their entry free or can choose to donate the fee to help fund Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work.

To enter or volunteer, visit shinewalk.org