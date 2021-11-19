Latest Covid-19 infection rates in Brighton and Hove

Covi-19

Covid-19 infection rates in Brighton and Hove have increased by 19 per cent.

Brighton and Hove Council has said in the seven days up to 12 November (based on data published on 17 November) there was a total of had 1073 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in the city.

This represents a 19 per cent increase on the previous seven days equivalent to a weekly rate of 367.8 per 100,000 residents.

The rate is lower than the South East which was 418.4 per 100,000 lower than the rate for England, which was 376.4 per 100,000.

Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health at Brighton & Hove City Council, said: “Once again, we’ve seen an increasing number of our of residents testing positive - showing that Covid is very much still with us.

“Even if you’re fully vaccinated, regular testing is important so you know you’re not spreading Covid without realising.

“Many people who’ve had Covid didn’t show any symptoms and only realised when they tested positive on a lateral flow test before confirming it with a PCR test.

“Please think of others and keep testing, especially on days when you’re mixing with lots of people or seeing more vulnerable people who might get seriously ill from Covid.