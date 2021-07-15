These 10 photos show the vital work of Equine Gentling Community Herd in Sussex
The Sussex-based Equine Gentling Community Herd has launched an urgent appeal for a new home.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 6:38 pm
The community interest company has to find 60 acres of land before August 26 to support its work helping horses and young people.
The pictures below illustrate the important work the company does to rehabilitate rescue horses and use equine therapy to help young people in a variety of ways.
