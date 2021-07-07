This is where you can get your jab in Brighton as 5,300 appointments made available

Jabs being administered on a bus in Hove

The NHS in Sussex is calling on anyone who is yet to have their jab to come forward as soon as possible.

It comes after the government announced on Monday night they are aiming for all adults to have been offered the vaccination by 19 July.

The vaccination centre in Brighton, run by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, is a key part of the vaccination programme.

This week alone it has 3,600 first dose appointments waiting to be booked.

These are with the Moderna vaccine and are available for people of all ages.

Everyone aged 18 and above is eligible, and you can book by going online here or calling 119.

The centre also has more than 1,700 second dose appointments available.

If it is eight weeks since your first vaccination, you can now book online.

Studies have found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be 96 per cent effective against hospitalisation after two doses, while the Oxford-AztraZeneca is 92 per cent effective.

With rising cases of the virus, it is vital that people receive both doses of the vaccination, a spokesman said.

Lloyd Barker, Deputy Chief Operating Officer for SCFT, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to be able to get their vaccinations – whether that’s first dose or second dose.

“We’ve got lots of appointments available and in Brighton we are also offering a walk in clinics to make it easier for people.”

Walk in appointments are also available in Brighton this week:

Wednesday 7 July:

Tesco superstore, Church Road, Hove BN3 2DL - 11.00-16.00 (For all adults first dose – Pfizer)

Friday 9 July:

St Peter’s Church, York Place, Brighton BN1 4GU - 10.30-14.30 (For all adults – Pfizer)

Brighthelm Centre, Brighton - 10.30-14.30 (For all adults – Pfizer)

Saturday 10 July:

Hove Lawns, Hove - 10.30-14.30 (For all adults first dose – Pfizer)

Sunday 10 July:

Hove Lawns, Hove - 10.30-14.30 (For all adults first dose – Pfizer)