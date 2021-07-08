Vegan beauty firm reaches final stages of business awards

Founder of Greener Beauty Victoria Wood

A Hove-based vegan beauty company has reached the finals of a national business award.

Greener Beauty is an online shop for vegan, cruelty-free beauty and health products from ethical brands with no animal testing parents.

The company, which was founded in 2018 by Victoria Wood, has made the final stages of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Greener Beauty Ltd has been recognised as one of the finalists in the Sustainability Entrepreneur of the Year category.

Victoria said: “After the last year with the challenges of Covid and lockdowns it has come as such a welcome surprise to be shortlisted as a finalist. I am over the moon and so grateful to be recognised as a Sustainability Entrepreneur. Everything I do when it comes to Greener Beauty is about my customers first closely followed by the animals and the planet. So this really is the best award I could be shortlisted for. I am absolutely buzzing!

“I think being shortlisted for this prize is a sign of how much the world has and is continuing to change post Covid. People are becoming much more aware of what they eat and what the impact of their lives on this beautiful planet and its other inhabitants is.”

The awards have celebrated some outstanding entrepreneurs who have gone on to become household names. Previous winners include the founders of Grenade, Tangle Teezer and The LAD Bible.