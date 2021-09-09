Volunteers needed for Brighton Cancer Research UK Race for Life events

Volunteers are needed for the Race for Life events at Stanmer Park on September 19

Race for Life is returning to Brighton next weekend but organisers are appealing for a volunteer army – a squad of dedicated supporters to help make the 3k, 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events a success.

As the countdown begins to the bumper day of events at Stanmer Park, on Sunday September 19, organisers are calling on people to sign up as helpers at raceforlife.orgThere’s a variety of fun and inspiring roles on offer. At the 3k, 5k and 10k events, volunteers are needed to manage the information tent, cheer participants around the course and keep medals and water stocks replenished.

At the Race for Life Pretty Muddy events, volunteers will also play a crucial role encouraging and supporting participants as they tackle the inflatable hurdles, clamber over the climbing

The bumper day in Brighton will include a 3k, 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy event

frame and hurtle themselves down the mud-splattered inflatable slide.

There’s also the opportunity to be a ‘Mud Mixer’ on the day, helping to get the consistency just right for participants to crawl, wade and splash about in.

Kirsti Thompson, Cancer Research UK’s Brighton event manager, said: “This year more than ever we need people to support the Race for Life.

“Volunteering at the Race for Life is fun, challenging and rewarding. No experience is needed. It’s a great way to connect with the community as people come together to bring forward the

day when all cancers are cured.

“By volunteering, people will be helping to support a hugely successful fundraising event, enabling participants and their supporters to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK’s

pioneering work. We couldn’t do it without them and we’ve no doubt that they’re up to the challenge.

“Whatever time and skills people have to share, we’ve got the perfect role and there is training available on the day. We’re calling on people to get stuck in, cheer as loud as they can and help motivate our inspirational participants all the way to the finish line.”

Events staff will brief, guide and support volunteers in the lead up to and on the day of the event. Everyone who signs up to help will receive a special t-shirt to wear. This year,

participants will set off on the Race for Life course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will also be provided with participants encouraged to use it before and

after the event.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, which has been in partnership with Tesco for 20 years, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.