Where you can get your jab this weekend as virus cases rise in Brighton and Hove

Virus cases are rising in the city

There were 537 confirmed new Covid-19 cases in the city in the seven days up to June 25 – a 59 per cent increase on the previous week and equivalent to a weekly rate of 184.6 per 100,000 residents.

That is higher than the South East rate of 88.1 per 100,000 and the England rate of 149 per 100,000.

Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health for Brighton and Hove said cases were rising fastest in those aged 15 to 29, but that the city was also seeing an increase in all age groups except the over 60s.

“We’re seeing cases in every part of the city,” he said. “Thankfully, the number of people needing hospital treatment remains very low, showing that the vaccination programme is weakening the link between infection and hospitalisation.”

He urged anyone over the age of 18 who has not yet had their first vaccination to get a jab as soon as possible.

Drop in sessions are taking place at Brighton Racecourse from 9am until 1.30pm today, 9am until 6pm tomorrow, and from 9am to 7pm on Sunday.

People can get their first or second Pfizer jab from St Peter’s Church in York Place from 10.30am until 2.30pm today, or from Hove Lawns between 10.30am and 2.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone aged over 40 can get their first of second AstraZeneca jabs from the Waitrose car park in Western Road between 10.30am and 2.30pm on Sunday.

Last weekend’s drop-in sessions saw hundreds of people get their first dose of the vaccine.

More than 200 people were jabbed aboard the bendy bus at Hove Lawns, while a further 150 were vaccinated at the Whitehawk FC Community fun day in East Brighton and in Brunswick Square.

As well as getting vaccinated, Mr Hill said people should continue to get tested for covid if they have symptoms – and take symptom-free tests twice a week.

“We need to keep testing so people with Covid can self-isolate and stop onward transmission,” he said.

“The vaccination programme is still rolling out, and we need to prevent new variants from developing that could be more transmissible or make the vaccines less effective.

“Please, don’t go out if you have symptoms, test positive or are a close contact of someone who has.

“You must stay at home, get a test and save the socialising for another day.

“With rising cases it’s increasingly important we make sure we’re not spreading Covid without realising.

“Keep taking symptom-free tests twice a week – particularly if you’re heading out to work or meeting friends.

“Don’t worry, if you do have a positive Covid test result – there’s financial help of up to £500 if you will lose your pay by having to self-isolate.

“As well as practical or wellbeing support from our community hub whilst you’re unable to work.”

He also urged people to follow guidance when socialising.

“National trends show the Covid rate is increasing in places where more young people live, where there lots of shops, bars, restaurants and cafes and places which are also tourist destinations,” said Mr Hill.

“Brighton & Hove is all of these – it’s partly what makes our city so great – but it’s why we are all now facing a very real and serious challenge.

“There are so many interesting and diverse places to eat and drink in the city and we’re seeing more and more people enjoy them in recent weeks but unfortunately, during this time, we’ve also seen a growing number of cases linked to people socialising.

“We’re helping our hospitality venues to be as safe as possible, and where outbreaks are linked to a business we’re offering them advice so they can take all the right actions.

“Thank you to all those businesses who are working so hard to protect their customers and their staff.

“With the right Covid safe practices in place, these venues are safe for us to enjoy.

“But I stress again that as individuals or as groups of friends planning to meet out, we can also help make the city’s bars and restaurants safer places to be by taking our twice weekly tests.