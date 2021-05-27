Historic Brighton attraction to reopen after TV mystery

Preston Manor. Image by Jon Rigby

Two paintings from the Fine Art Collection of Brighton Museum & Art Gallery appeared on BBC Four’s Britain’s Lost Masterpieces.

One painting known as Mary Magdalene was recorded as by an unknown artist of the Italian School. The second called Balthazar was thought to be by Flemish artist Bernaert van Orley.

The team used scientific sleuthing techniques, x rays and infrared lighting and then sifted through many museum records to find out more. They eventually discovered that they had been painted by completely different artists.

Francesco Trevisani painted Mary Magdalene and Joos Van Cleve painted Balthazar. The programme is available on BBC iPlayer until the end of 2021.

The works of art will be on display together for the first time at Preston Manor from tomorrow.

Timed ticket entry and reduced capacity has been introduced to ensure the safe distancing of visitors inside the manor and it recommended visitors pre-book their tickets at least 24 hours in advance.