Wish Ward Councillors Garry Peltzer Dunn and Robert Nemeth have been working closely with local lighting designer Eleni Shiarlis, centre, and want the Hove beacon brought back to life

Wish ward councillors Robert Nemeth and Garry Peltzer Dunn have put forward a motion which they will present to the full council on Thursday.

The Conservatives said they secured £15,000 for the Hove Beacon LED lighting in the February Budget and want the project expedited. They will be calling for an LED lighting effect to be installed so the beacon can glow during the Platinum Jubilee national beacon lighting on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Councillor Nemeth said: "We have been working with local resident and professional lighting designer Eleni Shiarlis, who remembers seeing the beacon lit up to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the defeat of the Spanish Armada, and has said that with a little imagination and some clever lighting effects we can bring this flickering seafront beacon back to life at night.

“The LED lighting effect is something that we have been working on with Eleni since 2016, when many were left perplexed and disappointed by the failure of the Labour administration failed to participate in the lighting of 900 beacons for the Queen’s 90th Birthday."

Councillor Robert Nemeth said the LED Light would be a fantastic addition to the Hove Seafront for the Platinum Jubilee - and every night in the future.

He added: "“This would be a wonderful addition to the Hove seafront, bringing an historic landmark back to life with a new environmentally friendly twist.

"Eleni’s prototype, which we trialled in 2018, demonstrated how an intelligent lighting scheme can create a welcoming glow and warmth to the local area.

“We were delighted to secure the funding necessary for this project at the February Budget through the great work of Conservative finance spokesperson Joe Miller - now we need to see the commitment from the council to get this installed before June next year. That is what this motion is about."

Wish Ward councillor Garry Peltzer Dunn said that civic events were important to local residents and that Brighton and Hove must not neglect participating in the Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

He said: "There needs to be more focus in this City on Civic Events that encourage pride in our wonderful heritage and history and bring people together. It would be a wonderful occasion and an environmentally friendly one as well which would allow our city to lead to way into the future - I am sure this would be appreciated by all residents in the city.