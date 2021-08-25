New sculpture will be the ‘jewel in Brighton’s crown’

Waves of Compassion with sculptor Steve Geliot

A fantastic new piece of public art will be unveiled on Friday (August 27) at Norfolk Square Gardens, Brighton.

Waves Of Compassion features three stylised dolphin statues which were formerly part of the Old Steine’s Victoria Fountain.

The “dolphins” were designed by Amon Henry Wilds as part of the 1846 Victoria Fountain, in style dolphin which has been associated with Brighton for centuries and two still appear on the city’s coat of arms.

The dolphins at Stammer Park before their restoration

In the 1990s the original “dolphins” were replaced after being found to be structurally unsafe, and were stored in Stanmer Park.

Sculptor Steve Geliot, who has created a number of art works in the city, including 24 Columns adjacent to the West Pier, has restored the statues and they are now part of his new creation the Waves of Compassion.

Keith Hipwood, from the Norfolk Square Gardens Group, said: “It’s incredibly exciting for our community to see this major work of art, with deep roots in the history and culture of Brighton and created by such a respected sculptor as Steve Geliot, coming to Norfolk Square Gardens. Waves of Compassion will be a jewel in Brighton’s crown and we are proud to host this significant landmark for the city.”

The sculpture was commissioned by Brighton and Hove City Council after a public tendering process involving the Norfolk Square Gardens Group, using funding from the development of the nearby Montpelier Place Baptist Church.