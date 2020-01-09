These are 10 of the best dog-friendly spas in the UK, that invite your dog on the grounds and in the rooms, according to SpaSeekers. Although they cannot join you in the spa itself, it’s a great opportunity for you and your canine friend to enjoy a break away together in an idyllic setting.
1. Hallmark Hotel The Welcombe, Stratford Upon Avon
SpaSeekers
other
2. St Michaels Hotel and Spa, Falmouth
SpaSeekers
other
3. Ellenborough Park, Cheltenham
SpaSeekers
other
4. Hatherley Manor Hotel and Spa, Gloucester
SpaSeekers
other
View more