These are 10 of the best dog-friendly spas in the UK, that invite your dog on the grounds and in the rooms, according to SpaSeekers. Although they cannot join you in the spa itself, it’s a great opportunity for you and your canine friend to enjoy a break away together in an idyllic setting.

1. Hallmark Hotel The Welcombe, Stratford Upon Avon Located near Stratford Upon Avon, the 4-star Hallmark Hotel The Welcombe is a luxurious retreat set amongst more than 150 acres of landscaped grounds. SpaSeekers other Buy a Photo

2. St Michaels Hotel and Spa, Falmouth A stay at the 4-star St Michaels Hotel and Spa is the perfect spot for you and your dog to breathe in Cornish air and enjoy a luxurious spa stay. The spa features four serene treatments rooms and a large hydrotherapy pool. SpaSeekers other Buy a Photo

3. Ellenborough Park, Cheltenham Retreat to the Cotswold countryside for a peaceful stay with your pooch at the 5-star Ellenborough Park in Cheltenham. You can have an idyllic walk with your pooch or unwind at the spa. SpaSeekers other Buy a Photo

4. Hatherley Manor Hotel and Spa, Gloucester Hatherley Manor Hotel and Spa is located in the picturesque Gloucestershire countryside, and offers a serene stay with 55 opulent rooms to choose from and calm-inducing spa. SpaSeekers other Buy a Photo

View more