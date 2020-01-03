10 of the most bizarre items left behind at Travelodge hotels across the UK in 2019

For some travellers, the ordeal of packing proved to be something of a chore and resulted in some rather strange items being left behind at various Travelodge hotels last year. Here are 10 of the most bizarre items to have been left by hotel-goers at various Travelodge hotels across the UK in 2019.
1. A 5ft unicorn made from flowers
2. A huge full moon
3. A pair of Alpacas called Ant and Dec
4. A gingerbread village with residents
