Brighton charity Pelican Parcels is appealing for moses baskets, slings and carriers to be donated this weekend

Pelican Parcels has been contacted by Little Village which operates in London and has launched an urgent appeal for families arriving from Afghanistan.

Pelican Parcels is asking people to donate the items this weekend – Saturday, September 25, from 9am to 2pm and Sunday, from noon until 5pm – at the charity’s office at 24A Castle Street, Brighton BN1 2HD.

Pelican Parcels is a ‘babybank’ similar to a foodbank but supplying essential items to children and new mums with babies.

Shelley Bennett, co-founder and trustee said: “We are looking to help Little Village with this emergency appeal as they have been at the front line supporting families with young children arriving in the UK from Afghanistan. They urgently need help to quickly generate more moses baskets for new babies to sleep in and for baby carriers/slings to enable parents to move around safely with their children.

"Having already received lots of enquiries about how families can support refugees arriving we hope that Brighton will help us to collect a big number of items in a very short space of time.”

Pelican Parcels said the local need and demand for its help is huge and the charity has already supported nearly 1,000 children and pregnant mums this year as well as providing over 45,000 nappies, plus formula and toiletries to local foodbanks. The items the charity usually supplies range from equipment such as prams and cots, to clothes and shoes, to books and toys and more.