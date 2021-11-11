Brighton ice rink - opening times, prices and how to book

Brighton Royal Pavilion Ice Rink (Pic by Jon Rigby)

The popular Royal Pavilion Ice Rink returned at the end of last month and will be with us until January 9 2022.

The rink is powered exclusively by green energy.

Shella Parkin. MD of Laine Ltd, the company behind the rink , said: “It is vital that events like ours – which are all about having fun - ensure that this does not come at a cost to the environment.

“In this year of all years, as the UK hosts the COP26 climate change summit, we hope other events will follow suit and undertake to switch to green energy for their power needs.”

In terms of Covid-19 safety the organisers of the outdoor rink have said they will make sure customers have plenty of room on the ice, and there’s a break of half an hour between sessions to enable socially distanced queuing and extended ‘clean downs’ between sessions.

Tickets cost £15 for full price tickets (aged 12 and over), £10 for juniors (under 12) and the 45-minute skate times run from 10am to 10pm daily.

The box office is open from 9.30am and visitors are strongly advised to book tickets in advance to be sure of their skating slot.