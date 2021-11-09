Brighton play area set for £100k revamp

The manufacturer's artist impression of part of the planned improvements at Preston Park adventure play area

Work has begun on a £100k revamp of one of the city’s most well-used play areas.

Brighton and Hove City Council has said the new equipment at Preston Park adventure play area will be ‘safer’ and ‘more accessible’.

But the bad news for children and parents is that the play area will be closed for ‘another four weeks’ while the construction work is carried out.

Councillor Amy Heley said: “The refurbishment of Preston Park play area is really exciting and will mean children of all ages and abilities being able to enjoy the playground for many years to come. The refurbishment is part of our plans to upgrade 45 play areas over the next three years, with 25 sites being finished by the end of next March.

“Not only will the equipment on the 45 sites be newer and better, it will also be safer and far more accessible for all children.”

The new equipment at Preston Park includes fully connected adventure climbing trail that leads to two long slides down a hilly embankment, a ‘snakes and ladders’ castle, a new pendulum swing and carousel, plus new surfaces and an extended path through the area.

The Friends of Preston Park have given their seal of approval to the work after the council consulted the group ahead of the revamp.

Chairperson Carol Cole said: “Friends of Preston Park are very grateful that we were consulted by the officers of City Parks regarding the proposals for the new play equipment in Preston Park.

“It has enabled us in turn to consult our 600 members about what they would like to see for their children in the future. “We had many supportive comments, and we look forward to supporting and working with City Parks with more ideas to cater for very young children. We’re delighted to see the imaginative and exciting new equipment being installed now and are sure the local community will be delighted when the newly refurbished play areas are finished and ready to use.”