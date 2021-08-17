Do you have Brighton and Hove's top pet – Enter our competition and win a hamper for your pet

The Brighton Indy has teamed up with Brighton RSPCA for the Top Pet Competition

Have you got the cutest dog or the most handsome horse? Or maybe the prettiest parrot or silliest snake?

All you have to do is send us a photo of your pet as well as their name, your name and contact details. The competition is open to pets of all kinds, shapes and sizes, your adorable four-legged friends, rare reptiles and fabulous fish - and we can’t wait to see your entries.

The RSPCA Brighton has kindly agreed to give our winner a fantastic hamper packed with special products and treats for the top pet.

They added: ‘At RSPCA Brighton we have a commitment to help to promote healthy, happy animals and animal behaviours so please keep dressing up only for humans.’

The closing date for entries is September 6. The best entries will make a shortlist. The Brighton Indy will print all entries in the September 10 edition of the paper and then our readers will then be asked to vote for their ‘Top Pet’.

Entries can be sent by email, Facebook or Twitter using the following addresses: [email protected]www.facebook.com/BrightonIndy@twitter.com/BrightonIndyPlease put Top Pet in the subject line and include a jpeg photo as well as your pet's name, your name and contact details. * Terms and conditions apply. Our full terms and conditions can be found here: www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-termsand-conditionsA message from RSPCA Brighton

At RSPCA Brighton we are passionate about pets whatever size and shape they come in.

From the mastiffs to the chihuahuas, from the tabbies to the tarantulas and from the rabbits to the rodents.

Our team of dedicated animal welfare staff rescue, rehabilitate and rehome more than 600 animals a year from our shelter in Patcham.

This year alone the centre has taken in 19 cats and kittens from one house, 12 terriers from another home, dogs that have lost their sight because their eye problems weren’t treated and 138 leopard geckos from a warehouse, in addition to the animals that routinely come in needing help. Many of the animals in the branch have more complex problems than ever before meaning they need even more support to find their forever homes

In addition to the more conventional pets, RSPCA Brighton’s Reptile Rescue is an unique facility that takes in neglected and unwanted reptiles from across the RSPCA with a team of reptile experts that search for the right homes for the creatures in our care.

The reptiles can range from cockroaches and corn snakes to Royal Pythons and Monitor Lizards. Each one gets help to find the right environment to give them healthy life.