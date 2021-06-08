Recipes to recreate a taste of Italy at home
From classic Spaghetti Bolognese to cod and chorizo tomato bake these recipes are quick and easy.
Courtesy of Tarantella is features its organic range of tomato-based ingredients includes chopped tomatoes, peeled plum tomatoes, tomato passata and tomato puree.
COD & CHORIZO TOMATO BAKE
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 15-20 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
120g chorizo, diced
1 onion, diced
400g can Tarantella Chopped Tomatoes
50g pitted black olives, sliced
1 tbsp capers
150ml chicken stock
4 cod loins, approx. 500g
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
50g breadcrumbs
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 tbsp chopped parsley
Preheat the oven to 200oC, gas mark 6.
Method
Heat a large saucepan and fry the chorizo and onion for 4-5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, olives, capers and stock and bring to the boil, simmer for 5 minutes then transfer to an ovenproof serving dish. Nestle the cod loins into the sauce and bake for 15-20 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat the oil in a small frying pan and fry the breadcrumbs and garlic for 1-2 minutes until golden and crispy, stir in the parsley. Sprinkle over the cooked cod to serve. Great served with new potatoes or mash or simply salad.
Cooks tip
Try using salmon or haddock instead of the cod.
SAUSAGE & LENTIL BRAISE
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
2 tbsp olive oil
1 onion, diced
1 stick celery, diced
250g dried Puy lentils, rinsed
150ml red wine
690g jar Tarantella Organic Tomato Passata
2 sprigs oregano
300ml chicken stock
70g can Tarantella Organic Tomato Puree
454g pack 8 herby sausages
Method
Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion and celery for 4-5 minutes. Stir in the lentils and wine and cook until the wine is reduced by half.
Stir in the passata, oregano, stock and tomato puree, cover and simmer on a low heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally until the lentils are tender.
Meanwhile, fry the sausages in the remaining oil according to the pack instructions and serve with the lentils.
Great served with a green salad and crusty bread.
Cooks tip
Swap the Puy lentils for green lentils and serve with chicken or smoked sausages.
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 onion, diced
1 stick celery, diced
500g minced beef
1 clove garlic, chopped
2 x 400g cans Tarantella Chopped Tomatoes
70g can Tarantella Tomato Puree
1 tsp dried oregano
200ml beef stock
300g spaghetti
Grated Parmigiano Reggiano to serve
Method
Heat a large saucepan and fry the onion, celery and minced beef for 2-3 minutes to brown. Stir in the garlic, chopped tomatoes, tomato puree, oregano and stock, cover and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the lid for the last 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti in boiling water according to pack instructions until just tender, drain and return to the pan. Stir in the Bolognese sauce and season to taste.
Serve with grated Parmigiano Reggiano.
Cooks tip
Great mixed with pasta shapes, topped with grated Cheddar and baked. Serve with jacket potatoes with a pinch of chili flakes.
