Make a splash at Saltdean Lido

Here are a few ideas and places to visit to keep the whole family entertained this summer:

Brighton Palace Pier, Madeira Drive, BN2 1TW - Rides and attractions for all the family from traditional fairground favourites to all the latest gaming. The little ones can have hours of fun climbing the Mega slides and trying out the trampolines. https://www.brightonpier.co.uk/

Brighton Museum, Royal Pavilion Gardens, Pavilion Parade, Brighton, BN1 1EE - Located in the Royal Pavilion garden, at the heart of the city’s cultural quarter, the museum's diverse collections bring together the arts and history to tell stories about the city and the world we live in. https://brightonmuseums.org.uk/

Saltdean Lido

Stanmer Park, Brighton, BN1 9RE - With its beautiful woodland walks and extensive open lands, Stanmer Park is just as perfect for a family picnic as it is for a kick about with your friends or those looking for a bracing walk over the Downs. https://www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/content/leisure-and-libraries/parks-and-green-spaces/stanmer-par

Brighton Toy Museum, Trafalgar Street, Brighton, BN1 4EB - Densely packed into a set of four Victorian cellars under Brighton main terminus station covering four thousand square feet, the museum’s displays draw on guest collections and a core collection of more than 10,000 items https://www.brightontoymuseum.co.uk/

Saltdean Lido, Park Road, Saltdean, Brighton, BN2 9SP - The pool has been open for three summer seasons and attracted nearly 40,000 visitors in the first year. It is hugely popular with city residents but also attracts visitors from around the country wanting to enjoy the iconic structure and open air heated pool. The 40m pool tank makes it an ideal facility for serious swimmers and families. https://saltdeanlido.org/

British Airways i360, Lower Kings Road, Brighton. BN1 2LN - Experience Brighton from a new viewpoint after gliding up to 450ft in the spacious glass viewing pod,experience stunning panoramic views of Brighton and the South Downs. https://britishairwaysi360.com/

Paradox Place, Brighton

SEA LIFE Brighton; Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TB: - Which sea creatures do you love the most? Colourful clownfish, magical seahorse or captivating jellyfish? At SEA LIFE Brighton there are more than 5,000 to see. https://www.visitsealife.com/brighton/

Pier Pressure Escape Rooms, 33 Upper North Street, Brighton. BN1 3FG - Why not try your hand at an escape room. In a race against the clock to solve puzzles and complete an objective, it is a bit like a cross between The Crystal Maze and a treasure hunt. Escape rooms are a whirlwind medley of excitement, tension and thrill that will challenge and excite you and your team. You have 60 minutes to solve a series of connected puzzles that build upon each other and will eventually lead you to your goal of escaping. https://pierpressure.co.uk/

Paradox Place, 94 Gloucester Road, Brighton, BN1 4AP - Step inside the magical world of Paradox Place, Brighton’s house of illusions and wonders. Paradox Place is full of interactive, engaging exhibits that invite you to step in and become a part of them. You will find classic illusions such as the Ames room alongside new interpretations of historical magic tricks such as Pepper’s Ghost, all set in a quirky building full of surprises. https://paradoxplace.co.uk/

Test your skills at mini Golf in Brighton. Choose from three courses - Jungle Rumble Adventure Golf; 286 Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN https://brighton.junglerumble.co.uk/

The Loot the Lanes escape room at Pier Pressure, Brighton

Globalls; 8, Mermaid Walk, The Waterfront, Brighton Marina, Brighton BN2 5WA https://www.globalls.co.uk/

Brighton Pirate Crazy Golf. 3 Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1PS

Try your hand at beach tennis ball or beach volleyball: Beach Tennis Ball, Kings Road Arches, Sand Courts, 121-122, Brighton BN1 2FN

Beach Volleyball, Yellowave Beach Sports Venue, 299 Madeira Drive, Brighton, BN2 1EN. https://yellowave.co.uk/

Brighton Palace Pier

Enjoy a swim at the King Alfred Leisure Centre, Kingsway, Brighton BN3 2WW https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/king-alfred-leisure-centre/

Why not try rock pooling along the shore at Rottingdean where children can search for crabs, sea anemone and fish left behind by the high tide.

Preston Park Velodrome, The Ride, Brighton BN1 6LA - Situated in the north east corner of Preston Park, it offers cyclists a unique track racing experience.https://www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/content/leisure-and-libraries/parks-and-green-spaces/cycling-preston-park-velodrome

Volks Electric Railway, Eplanade Cottages, 320 Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1FY - Opened in 1883, inventor Magnus Volk's Electric Railway is the 'world's oldest operating electric railway'.http://volkselectricrailway.co.uk/

Devil's Dyke, Devil's Dyke Rd, Brighton BN1 8YJ. - The area around Devil's Dyke is perfect for taking a walk. Follow one of the National Trust's dedicated trails and enjoy beautiful views of the Sussex countryside.https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/devils-dyke

Brighton Bowlplex Marina Way, Brighton Marina, Brighton BN2 5UT - Enjoy 10 pin bowling for all the family https://www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk/brighton

The i360 in Brighton

Sheepcote Valley nature reserve - A popular public open space of about 90 hectares (220 acres), mostly in the South Downs National Park where it extends in to the city, including chalk downland, scrub and woodland.

Funplex, 49 Auckland Dr, Brighton BN2 4JE - Funplex offers children the chance to play, learn, explore and party in an indoor play centre. https://funplex.co.uk/

Drusillas Park, Alfriston BN26 5QS- There is lots of fun to be had at the park which is widely regarded as one of the best days out in Sussex for families.

With so many things to do, visitors can spend hours exploring in the zoo, go wild in the play areas and have fun on the exciting rides. https://www.drusillas.co.uk/

Jungle Rumble Adventure crazy golf

Devil's Dyke