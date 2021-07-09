Work to begin on £100k revamp of Brighton play area.

Blakers Park

Brighton and Hove City council is set to begin a £100,000 upgrade of Blakers Park children’s play area on Monday (July 12).

The council says the work is due to be completed in around three weeks, just after schools break up for the summer holidays.

It will include 15 new pieces of play equipment, much of which is wheelchair accessible, with separate areas for older and younger children.

While the play park is closed, the nearest playground is Preston Park.