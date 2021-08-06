Zippos Circus on Hove Lawns until August 15: Two hours of carnival capers and stunning stunts

Brighton Indy editor Nicola Caines took her children along to Zippos Circus

Zippos Circus has returned to Hove Lawns with its big-top tour Carnival until August 15.

If you haven’t been along yet, it is the perfect way to keep the children entertained for two hours, especially if the sunshine has decided to stay away.

I took my two children along this week and they were mesmerised. The show is fast-paced and jam-packed with act after act taking to the circus ring to share their amazing and astonishing talents.

The Timbuktu Tumblers at Zippos Circus

Carnival combines performances from impressive acrobats and dancers and, of course, some slapstick circus comedy – to some heart-stopping stunts, including the terrifying Wheel of Steel.

Shows are daily at 3pm and 7pm, apart from August 15, when the shows are at noon and 4pm. Tickets can be purchased at the box office on-site or online at zippos.co.uk