Award-winning family team launch new vegan sauces

Ezda, Dashal and Chan Beevers and the new BeSaucy vegan sauces

The family team which ran a popular Brighton Belgian-style chip shop is now launching a new range of vegan sauces.

Today (July 5) siblings Dashal, Chan and Ezda Beevers launch vegan condiments company BeSaucy.

Each sauce is created from a base of aquafaba otherwise destined for waste, organic soya milk and cold-pressed rapeseed oil produced by a family-run farm in the Cotswolds.

BeSaucy Vegan Basil Mayo

Dashal Beevers said: “The pandemic has changed many people’s eating habits, with 18 per cent of Brits opting for more vegetarian and vegan food since March last year.

“With BeSaucy, we want to show that mayonnaise can be used as an ingredient, as well as a condiment. Chan developed lots of recipes for customers to try at home, using our diverse range of flavours to add extra depth to meals.

“We also have many more combinations to launch when the time is right.

The trio are best known for co-founding popular Belgian chip shop BeFries in West Street, Brighton. Inspired by their childhoods growing up in Amsterdam, BeFries served up double-cooked chips and a varied selection of homemade sauces for four successful years

BeSaucy Vegan Black Truffle Mayo

Ezda Beevers said: “Losing BeFries was obviously a huge disappointment. However, as the pandemic hit and we went into lockdown, this provided an opportunity for us to adapt and develop our business. With BeSaucy, we have created something positive from our perceived failure. It’s also strengthened our relationships, bringing us even closer together as a family. I wouldn’t want to do this with anyone other than my two brothers.”

BeSaucy mayonnaise will be available to buy in independent shops across Sussex including HISBE, Infinity Foods and Harriet’s of Hove and online at www.besaucy.co.uk from today.