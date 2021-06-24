Best places in East Sussex to get a cream tea (or afternoon tea) - according to our readers

So many places to enjoy a cream tea

We asked our readers for their best recommendations of places to get cream teas and afternoon teas and here are some of the best!

Arlington Tea Garden, Wilbees Road, Arlington, Polegate BN26 6RU. Phone: 01323 48454

Ashburnham Place, Battle, TN33 9NF. Phone: 01424 89420

Best Western Lansdowne Hotel, King Edward’s Parade, Eastbourne BN21 4EE. Phone: 01323 725174

Bluebells Tearoom, 87 High St, Battle TN33 0AQ. Phone: 01424 777490

Blueberries Coffee Shop, 5 Endwell Rd, Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1EA. Phone: 07783 243527

Brighton Dome, Church St, Brighton BN1 1UE. Phone: 01273 709709

The British Tea Museum, George Street, Hastings TN34 3EA. Phone: 07825 916401

Bus Stop Bakery and Tearooms, 278 Priory Rd, Hastings TN34 3NN. Phone: 01424 532730

Camilleri Kitchen Ltd, Unit 7f Southbourne business park, Courtlands Rd, Eastbourne. Phone: 01323 301057

Castle Cottage Tearoom, Pevensey Castle, High Street, Pevensey, Eastbourne BN24 5LE. Phone: 01323 762155

The Cooden Beach Hotel, Cooden Sea Rd, Bexhill, Bexhill-on-Sea TN39 4TT. Phone: 01424 842281

Deans Place Hotel, Seaford Road, Alfriston, Polegate BN26 5TW. Phone: 01323 870248

Duddleswell Tea Rooms,Uckfield TN22 3BH. Phone: 01825 712126

The Grand Brighton, 97-99 Kings Rd, Brighton BN1 2FW. Phone: 01273 224300

Grand Hotel, King Edward’s Parade, Eastbourne BN21 4EQ. Phone: 01323 412345

Hope Cottage Farm Shop, Hope Cottage, Hooe Road, Ninfield, Battle TN33 9EL. Phone: 01424 892342

The Homely Maid, 2 High St, Hailsham BN27 1BJ. Phone: 01323 844812

Horsted Place, Little Horsted, Uckfield TN22 5TS. Phone: 01825 750581

Langham Hotel, 43-49 Royal Parade, Eastbourne BN22 7AH. Phone: 01323 731451

Litlington Tea Gardens, The St, Litlington, Polegate BN26 5RB. Phone: 01323 870222

The Little Cottage Tea Room And Garden, Ranscombe Ln, Glynde, Lewes BN8 6ST. Phone: 01273 858215

More Than Cake, 3 Carlisle Buildings, Carlisle Rd, Eastbourne BN21 4DB. Phone: 01323 642174

Herstmonceux Castle, near Herstmonceux, Hailsham BN27 1RN. Phone: 01323 8338161

Hydro Hotel, Mount Rd, Eastbourne BN20 7HZ. Phone: 01323 720643

The Oaks Poultry Farm (Farm Shop), The Oaks Poultry Farm, Common Ln, Ditchling BN6 8TN. Phone: 01273 843235

Orangery Tea Room, Ashburnham Christian Trust, Ashburnham Place, Battle TN33 9NF. Phone: 01424 894201

The PowderMills Hotel, Powdermill Lane, Battle TN33 0SP. Phone: 01424 775511

The Singing Kettle, 6 Waterloo Square, Alfriston, Polegate BN26 5UD. Phone: 01323 870723

The Stable Tea Rooms, Heaven Farm, Furner’s Green, Uckfield TN22 3RG. Phone: 01825 790888

TEA beside the orchard, Main Rd, Icklesham, Winchelsea TN36 4BH. Phone: 01797 227219

That Little Tea Shop in the Lanes, 17,Meeting House Lane, Brighton,BN1 1HB. Phone: 01273 933230

The Tennis Cafe, Gildredge Park, Eastbourne BN21 1HD. Phone: 07837 890429

The Tic Tocory, 3 The Lyndens, Pett Rd, Pett, Hastings TN35 4HD. Phone: 01424 814554

The Victorian Tea Rooms, 3 Grand Parade, Eastbourne BN21 3EH. Phone: 07838 73817

Washbrooks Family Farm, Brighton Rd, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks BN6 9EF. Phone: 01273 832201

Wish Tower Cafe, King Edwards Parade, Western Lawns, Eastbourne BN21 4EH

You Raise Me Up, Station Rd, Polegate BN26 6AS. Phone: 01323 482772