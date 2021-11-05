Bonfire night tomato soup by Gemma Ogston

Gemma Ogston's tomato soup

This is a great batch cook recipe using a simple tomato soup recipe and then adding extras to make it into more substantial meals.

I like to make double to batch and freeze for later which saves on fuel and time. Now that the weather is getting cold, soup is such a great and low cost way to feed the family well for less.

There is nothing better than a cozy bowl of warm soup on a cold day. It feels like a hug in a bowl. This is a great recipe for bonfire night served with some fresh warm bread.

Basic tomato soup recipe

Serves 4

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 clove garlic, peeled and finely chopped

2 tbsp. tomato puree

1 tsp. ground chilli powder

3 carrots, washed and chopped

3 celery stalks, washed and chopped

1 can of chopped tomatoes

4 cups / 1 litre vegetable stock

sea salt

Instructions:

Heat oil in a large pan on medium heat. Add tomato puree, onion, garlic and ground paprika and let it cook for five minutes.

Add the carrots and celery into the pan and let cook for a few more minutes.

Then add chopped tomatoes and vegetable stock and let simmer under a lid for

15-20 minutes. Add ½ tsp of mixed herbs

This recipe is a good base for more ideas below:

1.Chickpea and spinach

1 batch of Simple Tomato Broth Soup (see recipe above)

Handful of spinach chopped

1 can cooked chickpeas

1 tsp. chilli powder (optional)

lemon zest, to serve

Olive oil

Stir in chopped spinach, chickpeas and chilli powder and lemon zest to the Simple Tomato Soup during the last minutes of cooking.

Pour into bowls and serve.

2. Pasta and cheese

1 batch Simple Tomato Broth Soup (see recipe above)

200g grams cooked pasta

grated parmesan cheese ( optional to serve)

Add the pasta into the Simple Tomato Soup as it’s cooking and then Pour into bowls and serve and add the grated cheese ,if you are having .

3.Brown rice &kale soup

1 batch of Simple Tomato Broth Soup (see recipe above)

2 cups of brown rice (cooked)

Handful of chopped kale

Grated cheese (optional)

Add the chopped kale into the Simple Tomato Soup and then pour the soup into serving bowls. Add a spoonful of cooked rice to each bowl and the grated cheese to serve