Brighton Coffee Festival returns this summer

Brighton Coffee Festival makes a welcome return to the city this summer.

Organisers of the event have announced it will take place on Sunday August 14.

It also has a new home - One Church Gloucester Place, Brighton.

Brighton Coffee Festival

A spokesperson for the event said: “The relocation of Brighton Coffee Festival will allow for an increase in trader numbers, some exciting new spaces including an outdoor food court, a greater number of talks, and a higher number of visitors. Further to this, it is a more central Brighton location allowing ease of

travel.

“Brighton Coffee Festival itself will continue to promote the best the city’s coffee scene has to offer, highlighting everything great about the local speciality market.

“Off the back of our 2019 festival, and with a brief break due to the pandemic, we are really excited to show everyone what we have in store with 2022.

“We have got a considerably larger space for this year, split across multiple levels as well as an outdoor terrace.

“We have already announced one of our coffee based sponsors, Skylark, but we have a number of other huge brands yet to be announced.”

For more information or to pre-register ahead of general ticket release for Brighton Coffee

Festival visit www.brightoncoffeefest.com or email [email protected]