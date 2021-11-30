Brighton restaurant offers it own version of Salt Bae’s golden steak
Proving that London doesn’t have monopoly on decadent food, a Brighton restaurant has come up with its own gold steak.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:47 am
In recent weeks Turkish chef’s Salt Bae’s Knightsbridge £850 giant gold tomahawk steak has hit the headlines and now The Old Bank Steak Taverna & Bar in Kemptown isoffering a 24-carat tomahawk steak for £100, which includes a contribution to local charity, the Brighton Table Tennis Club.
Owner Stephen Logue said: “Our tomahawk steak is pure Irish beef which is covered in edible 24 carat gold foil...deliciously good for two or three people to share”.