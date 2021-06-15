The festival was due to take place near the i360

The festival was due to be held on the seafront by the i360 tower on June 25, 26 and 27. Dozens of traders had been announced as well as music acts for the popular event.

But yesterday (Monday) the Government's announced that lockdown measures would remain in place until July - pushed back from June 21 - due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

The Fiery Festival organisers said today (Tuesday): "It is with huge disappointment that we have to announce the cancellation of the June event. Crowd control restrictions, recently notified by the council, make it impossible for the small producers and food traders to operate successfully under the parameters required.

"All ticket holders have been refunded in full including the booking fee. Please support the producers by ordering online.

"We look forward to seeing you in 11 weeks for the 3-5th September festival at the i360. Tickets will go on sale soon for the entertainment area."

The Fiery Foods Facebook page has posted links to the pages and websites of the traders who had signed up to the festival.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was 'confident' that no further delay to the lifting of remaining Covid restrictions in England will be necessary, and will come to an end on July 19.