Brighton's Grand Hotel closed for three weeks for electrical works
The hotel is set to reopen on February 9.
The Grand Hotel on Brighton seafront has temporarily closed with no staff or guests permitted on site while planned electrical works take place.
Andrew Mosley, general manager of The Grand Brighton hotel, said: “The Grand is temporarily closed due to planned major electrical works and will reopen on 9th February 2022. No guests or staff will be permitted on site, therefore we will not be taking any bookings or opening for business during this time period.
“Guests will be able to make new reservations for stays from 9th February onwards and speak to staff about any future bookings they may already have. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and look forward to reopening our doors and welcoming back guests when this essential maintenance is complete.”
Online bookings can still be made for the hotel and restaurants for February 9 onwards.
