Cocktail samples in Brighton
Cocktail connoisseurs can pick up some samples at Brighton’s Jubilee Square this weekend.
Cocktail connoisseurs can pick up some samples at Brighton’s Jubilee Square this weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday (August 28-29) Cockburn will be giving out tasters of is Tails of the Unexpected range from midday to 5.30pm.
Rob Symington of Cockburn’s Port comments: “With our new Tails of the Unexpected range, we wanted to live up to the name and do something that surprises people and makes them reconsider everything they thought they knew about port. That’s why we’re heading to the Great British seaside resorts of Falmouth and Brighton, where we’ll be giving people the chance to sample the brand new drinks in the range, and discover just how refreshing our signature serves can be!”
The samples will include the Port & Lemon; featuring the new Ruby Soho premium ruby port, The Tawny & Ginger; made from smooth and caramelly tawny port Tawny Eyes, and the ‘Port & Tonic’ ; made with White Heights, a slightly dry white port full of tropical fruit flavours.