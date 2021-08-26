Cocktail samples in Brighton

Rob Symington of Cockburn’s Port comments: “With our new Tails of the Unexpected range, we wanted to live up to the name and do something that surprises people and makes them reconsider everything they thought they knew about port. That’s why we’re heading to the Great British seaside resorts of Falmouth and Brighton, where we’ll be giving people the chance to sample the brand new drinks in the range, and discover just how refreshing our signature serves can be!”