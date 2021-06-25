Etch. by Steve Edwards - revamp and extension for Hove restaurant

Etch restaurant and adjoining property on Church Road, Hove (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210625-100240001

Etch. by Steven Edwards will be out of action throughout July and August while the building work takes place.

Chef owner, Steven and his investors have bought the former beauticians next door on Church Road.

Steven, the winner of MasterChef: The Professionals in 2013, said: “It’s four years since I opened etch. and I’m proud and delighted with we’ve achieved so far.

Steven Edwards and Akram Fahmi

“However, you only see a building’s weaknesses when you’ve lived there for a while and space was one of these issues.

“ When the premises next door came up for lease we didn’t hesitate. It’s given us the opportunity to create a bigger and better restaurant that offers a first-class experience from the moment our guests arrive until the moment they leave.”

The design has been led by architect Akram Fahmi from London Design House.

The extension involves bringing both buildings together to form a two storey venue, which retains features from the current restaurant such as the open kitchen, private dining room and booths and adding a standalone cocktail bar and temperature controlled wine room.

The restaurant interior will feature neutral and earthy tones against black metal framings and the exterior of the restaurant will be repainted black