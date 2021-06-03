Norman Cook, aka Fat Boy Slim, is backing the Martlets hospice Chip in campaign

Brighton resident Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim, is urging people to celebrate the city’s best chippies and raise money for Martlets Hospice.

To mark National Fish and Chip Day tomorrow (Friday, June 4), the hospice has launched its first Chip in for Martlets campaign.

Martlets Ambassador Norman Cook is asking people to celebrate their best chippies by having their favourite seaside takeaway and to also ‘chip in’ with a donation to Martlets.

He will be offering his support to the campaign tomorrow (Friday) from the Big Beach Café at Hove Lagoon, where you can buy some chips and support the campaign.

Norman Cook said: “I have seen first-hand the amazing work that Martlets does. As a frontline healthcare provider they have had to work incredibly hard during this pandemic caring for local people affected by terminal illness. I would love people to take the opportunity this National Fish and Chip Day to celebrate our local community and everything that goes in to making this a special place to live. Enjoy some fish and chips and ‘chip in’ to donate and help the nurses at Martlets keep caring for local residents.”

So far 11 fish and chip shops are lending their support with collecting tins and window displays. Many have pledged to donate some of their profits during Fish and Chip Day to the campaign, including Kemptown Chippy and Woodingdean Fish Bar.

The 11 taking part are: Athena B, Station Road, Portslade; Bardsley's Fish and Chips, Baker Street, Brighton; Big Beach Café, Hove Lagoon; Eddie's Fish and Chips, Boundary Road, Hove; Fillets Fish and Chips, Lewes Road, Brighton; Hove Fish Bar, Hangleton Way, Hove; Kemptown Chippy, St Georges Road, Brighton; Little Jack Fullers, St James St, Brighton; Newhaven Fish Bar, South Road, Newhaven; Sea Breeze, Southover Street, Brighton; and Woodingdean Fish Bar, Warren Way, Brighton.

Martlets also has a ‘Chip in’ page at www.martlets.org.uk/fish-and-chip-day or people can text CHIPIN to 70460 and donate the price of a takeaway.

Martlets cares for patients and their families helping them do what they love in the time they have left – and that includes having fish and chip takeaways – even on the Martlets inpatient unit in Hove.

Ward manager Graham Turner said: “Across our community Martlets cares for patients with terminal illness and supports their families in their own homes and also at our specialist inpatient unit in Hove.

"Despite having to cope with Covid-19, the inpatient unit has a wonderful atmosphere and although we are caring for patients with life-limiting conditions we want to celebrate life and for families to cherish the time they have together in a relaxed environment.