Honest Burger opens a new pop-up in Brighton seafront pub

Honest Burger's Brighton Beach burger at the Fortune of War SUS-210107-115247001

A growing burger chain which began with a stall at a Brighton food festival has opened a pop-up kitchen at a popular beachfront pub.

On Tuesday (June 29) Honest Burger, which now has 42 restaurants including Brighton’s Duke Street, set up at the Fortune of War on Brighton seafront, run by the Laines Pub Company.

It will serve a special collaboration burger, the Brighton Beach, with Oak Smoked Mayfield cheese, garlic mayo, shoestring fries, and topped with salted caramel beer candied bacon, made with Eat More Buttons, a salted caramel stout that is a collab in itself between Laine and south London’s Mondo Brewing Company.

The historic pub dates back to 1882, and is thought to be the oldest watering hole on the seafront.