Honest Burger’s new Brighton Hot burger is a ghost-laced killer

The Brighton Hot burger

In the words of much-missed chef and pleasure-seeker Anthony Bourdain - “Your body is not a temple, it’s an amusement park. Enjoy the ride.”

With that in mind Honest Burger’s new Brighton Hot burger seemed like it would be like a spin on the most fearsome, white-knuckle, gut-churning rollercoaster.

The new creation is doused in a bespoke hot sauce packed with (my GP should turn away now) fresh red habanero and ghost chillies

Laine beer at Honest Burger

In the chilli pecking order the habanero clocks up a heartburn-inducing 300,000 units on the Scoville Scale (used to measure chilli heat) compared to a Jalapeño which is around 3,000. And the North Indian-born ghost chilli goes up to an absurd 1 million units.

As a middle-aged duffer with a somewhat battle-scarred and increasingly sensitive constitution, your reviewer was a teeny bit wary of eating something which featured an ingredient grown by Indian farmers to stop elephants from eating their crops.

The Honest Burger publicity insisted it wasn’t ‘completely blow-your-socks-off-hot’ but a nagging fear of a humiliating trip to A&E persisted.

Fortunately those fears were mercifully misplaced.

The burger was surprisingly well-balanced. The combination of plenty of melted, slightly nutty, smoked Mayfield cheese, and a, relatively, creamy chipotle slaw helped to take the edge off the simmering heat (perhaps the elephants should have thought of that too?).

So, a tangy burger and the added kudos of seeing off a fearsome chilil sauce without serious recourse.

There was little residual heat in my post-burger maw but nothing that couldn’t be eased by a couple of glasses on cold Laine beer.