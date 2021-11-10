Korean-inspired burger at Brighton’s Honest Burger

The Kimchi burger at Honest Burger

Honest Burger in Brighton has added an Korean-inspired creation to its menu.

The Duke Street venue will be serving a limited-edition Kimchi burger throughout November, created by Honest Burger and chef and successful Million Pound Menu contestant Jay Morjaria.

The Kimchi burger combines the classic Honest beef patty with bulgogi BBQ bacon, double American cheese, Korean burger sauce, spring onion butter, kimchi and lettuce for a burger. Morjaria created the burger in collaboration with Honest Burgers after being inspired by late-night Korean barbecue restaurants in Seoul.

Diners can pair their burger with Korean Jinro plum, a flavoured soju with lower ABV that is around the same as wine .

In Korea Jinro is traditionally enjoyed at get-togethers and always with food so pairs perfectly with the authentic flavours of spicy kimchi, fermented gochujang and salty-sweet bulgogi in the Kimchi burger.

Honest’s head of collaboration Adam Layton said: “Big Korean flavours like kimchi and gochujang work brilliantly in a burger, packing a punch without overloading it with ingredients. Jay is a popular chef with lots of experience cooking Korean food in South Korea and here in London.

“He’s very respectful of traditional ingredients and techniques, which has gone down well with our burger-loving Korean friends.”