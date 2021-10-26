New Brighton bar and restaurant promises ‘a safe space for all’

The Bronze team L-R: Connor Stanford (GM), Emily Pearse, David Pearse, Harry Hiscock. Copyright FagbreakLtt SUS-211023-201006001

A new bar and restaurant has opened in Brighton which promises a ‘safe space for all’.

The Bronze in St James’s Street promises smoked food, live music, drag brunches, and a friendly vibe.

Co-owner Emily Pearse said: “As our communities re-emerge from the pandemic, we wanted to create a space where everyone can come together in a positive, welcoming and fun environment, where you can be yourself and reconnect, We realised that offering a safe space in the heart of colourful Kemptown where everyone is encouraged to respect one another and feel comfortable was much-needed .”

Food at The Bronze

The venue offers an area where music levels can be controlled for those with hearing challenges, and lighting throughout that is designed for neurodivergent people. And a new intersex-inclusive Pride Flag is set to adorn the outside of The Bronze to promote venue’s ‘everyone welcome mantra’.

Co-owner David Pearse said his team is committed to paying their staff properly and treating everyone with the respect they deserve. “In my experience, this breeds a culture of togetherness, happiness and long-term success for both the staff and customers,”

Husband and wife team David and Emily co-own The Bronze with chef Harry Hiscock, whose smoked food menu features responsibly sourced ingredients and inspired vegetarian and vegan options.

Harry said: “We operate our kitchen to create as little waste as possible, using as much of the plants or meat as we can.

Jazz at The Bronze

“We’re committed to sustainably sourced, local ingredients wherever possible, and using a wood fired smoker adds so much more flavour to the food and we source the wood for our smoker from sustainable sources right here in Sussex.

“It’s all part of the overriding ethos at The Bronze: Sustainable, delicious food; carefully crafted cocktails and mocktails; a space where everyone feels welcome; and live music and performance to make you smile.”

To find out more follow @TheBronzeBTN on Instagram.