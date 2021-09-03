New Brighton restaurant and wine bar promises: ‘Good drinks. Good music. Good food’.

atTEN Restaurant Chefs Tom Tinson and Dean Heselden (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210209-144403001

A new restaurant and bar which offers ‘farm-to-table cooking’ is set to open in Brighton’s North Laine later this month.

At Ten is a newly-refurbished wine and cheese bar based on Church Street, near to Brighton Dome.

The venue’s website promises ‘Good drinks. Good music. Good food’ and diners can expect frequently changing, seasonal menus put together by local chef and Brighton and Hove Independent contributor Phil Bartley, drinks expert Steve Pineau and award-winning chef Dean Heselden. Phil Bartley said: “The concept revolves around farm-to-table cooking with plenty of organic, high-quality, local ingredients on display.

“The small-plates menu is designed for sharing and will heavily feature artisan cheese and charcuterie, alongside other seasonal produce sourced from local farms.

“To put it simply; expect high-quality, ethically sourced food with minimal fuss! When you visit, make sure to head up to the outside terrace and relax with a glass of wine.

“The evolving wine menu has been carefully curated by Steve, offering 30 different varieties of top-quality wine all from small artisanal producers.”

At Ten is due to open its doors on September 23. To book a table, call 01273 458440.

To view the venue’s sample menus visit attenbrighton.com

