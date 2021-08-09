New Brighton restaurant promises a ‘new dining experience’

Socialite Restaurant, Bar and Roof Terrace, is now open for business in East Street in the premises previously the site of Cath Kidston before the home furnishing shop moved to North Street.

A spokesperson for the new venue, which is owned by Paragon Hospitality, said “Executive Head Chef Alex Puddifoot has created a seasonal menu offering contemporary British dishes with global influences, using the freshest local ingredients with a Brighton touch. “The food is well thought out with dishes like soft-shell crab sliders, carefully and ethically sourced beef and a Socialite favourite, The Socialite Knickerbocker.”