New Harvey’s pub opens in Brighton tonight

Popular Sussex brewery Harvey’s is opening a new pub in Brighton tonight (Friday December 10) at 7pm.

By Steve Holloway
Friday, 10th December 2021, 10:26 am
Maris and Otter Pub on Western Road (Pic by Jon Rigby)

The Maris and Otter, named after Maris Otter, a barley used for brewing, is based on Western Road at a long-standing pub site, which was most recently trading as the Revelator.

The venue has undergone a full refurbishment and they promise a great selection of Harvey’s cask and keg products alongside some superb local guest beers, and a wide range of wines, spirits and cocktails.

In the coming weeks Harvey’s will unveil a full menu and is promising premium fast food including breakfast muffins, burgers made with locally – sourced produce and extensive veggie and vegan options.

