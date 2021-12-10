New Harvey’s pub opens in Brighton tonight

Maris and Otter Pub on Western Road (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Popular Sussex brewery Harvey’s is opening a new pub in Brighton tonight (Friday December 10) at 7pm.

The Maris and Otter, named after Maris Otter, a barley used for brewing, is based on Western Road at a long-standing pub site, which was most recently trading as the Revelator.

The venue has undergone a full refurbishment and they promise a great selection of Harvey’s cask and keg products alongside some superb local guest beers, and a wide range of wines, spirits and cocktails.

Maris and Otter Pub in Western Road

In the coming weeks Harvey’s will unveil a full menu and is promising premium fast food including breakfast muffins, burgers made with locally – sourced produce and extensive veggie and vegan options.

Maris and Otter Pub on Western Road (Pic by Jon Rigby)